BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 2 Review

Leinster and Cardiff sit level on maximum points at the top of the BKT United Rugby Championship table as the only teams to have claimed back-to-back wins in the opening two rounds.

Leo Cullen’s men ran in six tries during their 34-6 triumph over the Dragons on Friday night, while Cardiff also secured a second successive bonus point victory when coming from behind to win 24-15 at the Scarlets.

Playing at the Aviva Stadium with the RDS under redevelopment, Leinster celebrated Cian Healy setting a new record as the province’s most-capped player.

A subdued first half ended with Leinster leading 10-6 thanks to unconverted tries from captain Jack Conan (17 minutes) and Ross Byrne (37). Lloyd Evans landed two penalties for the Dragons.

Conan scored during Chris Coleman’s sin-binning, and player-of-the-match Max Deegan struck six minutes into the second half. Joe McCarthy, Jordan Larmour, and Aitzol King made it a 29-point margin in the end.

Praising the 36-year-old Healy for his milestone 281st appearance, head coach Cullen said: “He’s a remarkable individual. We had big Devin in the dressing room after the game making the presentation to him.

“It was a special moment for Cian. Dev says he is happy he’s passing it on, but I think it’s going to be a while before Cian has to pass it on to someone else. That is the reality.

“He is a phenomenal individual and just such a popular member of the squad. It’s an amazing milestone for him, and he has plenty more in the tank as well.”

Conan added: “It was nice to give Cian the day he deserved. It was such a momentous occasion for him.

“All the lads are incredibly proud of him, and I’m glad we could do it for him and give him a win because it would have been pretty sickening not to do that for him.”

Connacht erased a 20-point half-time deficit to defeat the Hollywoodbets Sharks 36-30 in a topsy-turvy tussle at Dexcom Stadium.

It took a brilliant second half from Pete Wilkins’ charges to open their win account for the season. Replacement Oisin Dowling’s 70th-minute try was the one that mattered the most.

Trailing to an early Dave Heffernan score, the Carling Currie Cup-winning Sharks took over 20 minutes to reach the opposition 22 but built a 27-7 interval lead.

Rugby World Cup winner Andre Esterhuizen powered over twice, Jordan Hendrikse delivered two monster penalties from the tee, and Gerbrandt Grobler also crossed late on.

However, Connacht marked prop Denis Buckley’s 250th appearance with a fitting result thanks to further tries from player-of-the-match Heffernan, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, and Dowling.

Giving his reaction afterwards, Connacht head coach Wilkins said: “In terms of last week’s result (losing at Munster), it’s important we bounce back from that, it’s important we get our first win of the season, it’s important we win in front of our fans in the first home game of the season.

“That immediate response, I was really pleased with. For us to show that we can deliver that kind of intense performance and maintain that belief that we are moving in the right direction, and that we can beat anyone on our day.

“I suppose what we’ve shown tonight is that we can beat anyone regardless of the scoreline at half-time.

“Yes, it would be nice not to have that hurdle to overcome in 40 minutes, but it shows our progress and shows the sign of the quality in our group as well.”

The four South African sides experienced very mixed fortunes as they entered the fray following the postponement of their scheduled round 1 derbies because of a clash with last week’s Currie Cup final.

The Emirates Lions and the Vodacom Bulls recorded home wins over Ulster Rugby (35-22) and Edinburgh (22-16) respectively, with the free-running Lions particularly impressive in Johannesburg.

But the other two sides from the Rainbow Nation both lost on the road, with the DHL Stormers going down 37-24 away to the Ospreys and the Hollywoodbets Sharks being defeated 36-30 by Connacht Rugby in Galway.

However, the result of the weekend came out in Italy where Zebre Rugby recorded a famous 42-33 bonus point victory over Munster Rugby. More on that to come.