PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros: Round 3 Previews

Leinster and Ulster are both chasing a clean sweep of PwC Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Series wins this weekend, while Sunday’s closer in Cork will see Munster and Connacht battling it out for their maiden victory.

Adam Griggs’ Leinster U-19s doubled their win tally last week with a five-try second half salvo away to Connacht. St. Michael’s College hooker Duinn Maguire is the competition’s leading try scorer with three so far.

Following their 36-21 bonus point success at Creggs RFC, the Blues now face the only other unbeaten team. Coached by Ricky Andrew, Ulster erased an early 12-point deficit against Munster, and finished the stronger side in Cork last Sunday to prevail 30-26.

IQ Rugby out-half Daniel Green has twice shown his match-winning ability for Ulster. Last week he knocked over a closing penalty and drop goal to see off Munster, and the first round saw him kick 10 points against Connacht.

Munster’s number 10 Charlie O’Shea also caught the eye with a brilliant try from just outside the Ulster half last time out. They have home advantage again with a second successive outing at Virgin Media Park.

Both Munster and Connacht have been getting amongst the tries – scoring seven and six respectively so far – so Sunday afternoon’s duel should be an entertaining one.

PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES – ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 31 –

LEINSTER U-19 MEN (1st) v ULSTER U-19 MEN (2nd), Energia Park, 5pm

This is the final match of a cracking triple header in Donnybrook tomorrow, involving Leinster and Ulster’s Under-18 Women, and their male counterparts from the two province’s Under-18 Clubs and Under-19 squads.

As the Leinster U-19s chase a hat-trick of Interpro wins, Blackrock College backs Derry Moloney and Albert Lindner are rewarded with starts after both making an impact off the bench during the first two rounds.

Dan Ryan from St. Michael’s College switches to the left wing with Moloney starting on the right, and Terenure’s Ben Blaney, the scorer of two tries against Connacht, captains Griggs’ youngsters from the back row.

Luke McLaughlin, one of the Leinster players involved in Ireland’s recent Under-18 International Series campaign in South Africa, has been added to the bench. Usually a hooker, he is covering the back row as there are a number of injuries impacting the squad.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin’s Ireland U-18 Schools team-mate, Thomas Dougan, will start at openside flanker for Ulster as one of two personnel changes made by head coach Andrew.

Joel Barron from Friends’ School also gets a start on the right wing, with Ethan Spratt moving to the centre to pair up with Quinn Armstrong in a new combination. Green (pictured above) and RBAI’s Callum Soper continue at half-back for their third game together.

Jake Scott moves to a lock position, opening up the space for Royal School Armagh’s Dougan to slot into the back row. The highly-rated Dougan started for the Ireland U-18s against England recently, and made two other appearances off the bench.

Similar to Leinster, Ulster have an industrious front row trio to rely on, led by captain James Clark from RBAI. Loosehead prop Tyrese Abolarin from Methody was their player-of-the-match against Connacht, picking up some vital turnovers along the way.

LEINSTER U-19: Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College); Derry Moloney (Blackrock College), Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College), Charlie McConnell (St. Michael’s College), Dan Ryan (St. Michael’s College); Darragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College), Albert Lindner (Blackrock College); Adam Cooper (Terenure College), Duinn Maguire (St. Michael’s College), Luke Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College), Joe Elliot (St. Michael’s College), Sean Walsh (North Kildare RFC), Conor Hanly (Newbridge College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College) (capt), Lochlann Wardick (Terenure College).

Replacements: Cillian Jacobs (St. Mary’s College), John King (Athy RFC), Conan Gartland (MU Barnhall RFC), Tom Reynolds (CBC Monkstown), Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College), Luke Fogarty (King’s Hospital School), Ross Doyle (Clongowes Wood College), Jack Halpin (St. Mary’s College).

ULSTER U-19: Henry Ralston (CCB); Joel Barron (Friends’ School), Ethan Spratt (Regent House School), Quinn Armstrong (Wallace High School), Josh Geddis (Wallace High School); Daniel Green (IQ Rugby), Callum Soper (RBAI); Tyrese Abolarin (MCB), James Clark (RBAI) (capt), Rio McDonagh (Wallace High School), Jake Scott (Sullivan Upper School), Scott Gray (CCB), Josh Dobbin (Cambridge House Grammar School), Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh), Callum McKinney (CCB).

Replacements: Aaron Caldwell (BRA), Justin Marks (Cambridge House Grammar School), Zak Molyneaux (RBAI), Oliver Hughes (Dalriada School), Matthew Heasley (Dromore High School), Ryan Hanna (Banbridge Academy), Lewis Stevenson (Wallace High School), Evan McGonigle (Regent House School).

Sunday, September 1 –

MUNSTER U-19 MEN (3rd) v CONNACHT U-19 MEN (4th), Virgin Media Park, 3.30pm

Munster Rugby will provide a live stream of this Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial fixture on Access Munster. There is no additional charge for current subscribers, and new subscribers can sign up to Access Munster for as little as €4 per month, or €42 for 12 months.

Joseph Smyth and Billy Ruane, two of Connacht’s most influential attackers against Leinster, are part of a rejigged back-line this week. Ballinasloe’s Smyth, who moves to full-back, scored one try and set up the final one for Ruane with a pacy break.

Ballina ace Ruane comes in for his second start of the Interpros at scrum half. Connacht head coach Michael Harding has restored Buccaneers’ Tom Sheehan to midfield, with Paul Sharkey shifting from full-back to the right wing.

Castlebar’s Michael Donnelly will pack down at tighthead for the westerners, and the fourth and final personnel change sees Galway Corinthians lock Liam Cahill, who captained the province to U-18 Interpro glory last year, return to the engine room.

MUNSTER U-19: TBC

CONNACHT U-19: Joseph Smyth (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College); Paul Sharkey (Galwegians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Thomas Cotton (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Tom Sheehan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Dylan Bruton (Buccaneers RFC/CBS Roscommon); Calum Elwood (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Billy Ruane (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College); Rory Lyons (Westport RFC/Sancta Maria College), Jack Pollard (Galway Corinthians RFC/Blackrock College), Michael Donnelly (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s College), Liam Cahill (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste na Coiribe), Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Pasha Thiam (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Charlie Keane (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Oisin McNicholas (Ballina RFC/St. Louis Community School).

Replacements: Eoin Naughton (Buccaneers RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Donagh Kilcommins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Jason Duggan (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Michael Smyth (Claremorris RFC/St. Louis Community School), Brian Donohoe (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Charlie O’Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Finnan Strain (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Coláiste Chroí Mhuire), Ronan O’Connor (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College).

RESULTS SO FAR:

ROUND 1:

Saturday, August 17 –

ULSTER U-19 MEN 20 CONNACHT U-19 MEN 19, Kingspan Stadium

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Joel Barron, James Clark; Cons: Daniel Green 2; Pen: Daniel Green; Drop: Daniel Green

Connacht: Tries: Jack Pollard, Oisin McNicholas, Charlie O’Carroll; Cons: Calum Elwood 2

HT: Ulster 10 Connacht 0

Sunday, August 18 –

LEINSTER U-19 MEN 24 MUNSTER U-19 MEN 17, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Duinn Maguire 2, Conor Hanly, Ethan Black; Cons: Darragh O’Dwyer 2

Munster: Tries: Alex O’Connell, Jonathan Byrne, Darragh Prenter; Con: Charlie O’Shea

HT: Leinster 12 Munster 7

ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 24 –

CONNACHT U-19 MEN 21 LEINSTER U-19 MEN 36, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: Joseph Smyth, Eoin Naughton, Billy Ruane; Pens: Calum Elwood 2

Leinster: Tries: Charlie Hempenstall, Ben Blaney 2, Duinn Maguire, Luke Fogarty, Ross Doyle; Cons: Darragh O’Dwyer 3

HT: Connacht 6 Leinster 5

Sunday, August 25 –

MUNSTER U-19 MEN 26 ULSTER U-19 MEN 30, Virgin Media Park

Scorers: Munster: Tries: Calem Harte, Robert Carney, Darragh Prenter, Charlie O’Shea; Cons: Charlie O’Shea 3

Ulster: Tries: Rio McDonagh, Josh Dobbin, James Clark; Cons: Daniel Green 3; Pens: Daniel Green 2; Drop: Daniel Green

HT: Munster 12 Ulster 21