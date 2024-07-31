Leinster To Play Munster At Croke Park In October

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that their BKT United Rugby Championship derby match against Munster will be hosted at Croke Park on Saturday, October 12 (KO: 5.45pm).

The interprovincial clash is Leinster’s second home game of the new URC season, and will see Leo Cullen’s men entertain their arch rivals at the home of the GAA for the first time since the 2009 European Cup semi-final.

Leinster are playing URC and Champions Cup games outside of the RDS Arena from September, as the RDS is undergoing redevelopment work.

As a result, the majority of the province’s home fixtures in the 2024/25 season will be played at the Aviva Stadium, with a number of them also designated for Croke Park.

Of course, this will not be the first time Leinster have played at Croke Park since 2009, as they faced Northampton Saints there in the semi-final of this past season’s Investec Champions Cup. Tickets sold out in as little as 36 hours.

Tickets for the Munster match will go on public sale on Friday, August 30, and before the public sale there will be a window for current Leinster Rugby Season Ticket holders to upgrade their tickets.

This is the same process as would have applied to previous Munster games being hosted at the Aviva Stadium, rather than the RDS.

Once Leinster’s Season Ticket holders have had a window to access tickets, the remaining tickets will then go on sale to the public.

Leinster Rugby will be in contact with Season Ticket holders over the coming days with further information, and they are advised to check their inbox for further information and key dates.