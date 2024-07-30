Leinster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Campaign

Alongside seasoned internationals such as Hannah O’Connor, who will captain the side, and Linda Djougang, there are a number of rising stars named in the squad including Ireland U20s captain Jane Neill and Robyn O’Connor.

Tickets for the opening round game against Connacht are available HERE.

Rosser has been able to call on a mix of experience and youth in her squad with 35 players in total named, plus an additional four development players who have been added to gain valuable experience over the training weeks and the games ahead.

Unfortunately, Natasja Behan, who was a star of last year’s tournament, has been ruled out due to injury.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Rosser said, “This is a new year and a new competition so of course there will be opportunities for new faces to put their hands up for selection and I think that is reflected in the squad that we have announced here this morning with nine potential debutantes in the wider squad.

“At the same time, we have a core group that have been brilliant for me over my two seasons to date and who form a key part of the leadership group within this team. Going in to a new competition and as reigning champions brings with it new pressures and a new dynamic and I am delighted that I have been able to call on the likes of Hannah O’Connor again.

“Hannah and other players like her, have been brilliant around those younger players and just showing them what is expected at this level and it has been brilliant to see them come together as a group.

“I think the next few weeks will also be brilliant for Orla, Leah, Ellie and Clíodhna. Four players with huge futures ahead of them and the exposure to this level with be brilliant to help accelerate their development. “It’s been a very good block of training up to this point, including a training run-out with Ulster and a great weekend in Tullamore RFC, but now we are all just keen to get started and we can’t wait to kick-off against Connacht in Energia Park on Saturday week.”

There are nine uncapped players in the squad, with Blackrock College RFC player O’Connor named as captain as Leinster look to defend the title they won in dramatic fashion beating the then-reigning champions Munster in the 2023 final down in Cork, with Leah Tarpey the two-try hero.

Leinster have one game at home over the four-game series, in Round 1, against Connacht with a trip to Munster and Ulster to come before the finals’ day which will be hosted in Belfast this year on Saturday, 31 August.

Name (Junior Club / Energia AIL Club)

*denotes uncapped player

1. Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore RFC / Railway RFC)

2. Aimee Clarke (Railway Union RFC)

3. Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC)

4. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

5. Aoife Moore (Carrick on Suir RFC / Blackrock RFC)

6. Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC & Gorey RFC / Blackrock RFC)

7. Caoimhe Molloy (Gorey RFC / Wicklow RFC)

8. Cara Martin (Navan RFC / Blackrock RFC)

9. Clodagh Dunne (Gorey RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

11. Eimear Corri (Portlaoise RFC / Blackrock RFC)

12. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

13. Emma Kelly* (Tullamore RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

14. Emma Tilly MU Barnhall RFC Old Belvedere)

15. Erin McConnell* (Wicklow RFC)

16. Hannah O’Connor (CYM Terenure RFC / Blackrock College RFC)

17. Jane Neill* (Arklow RFC / Galwegians RFC)

18. Katie Layde* (Mullingar RFC / Old Belevdere RFC)

19. Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

20. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC / Railway RFC)

21. Linda Djougang (Wexford Wanderers RFC / Old Belvedere RFC

22. Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC)

23. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC)

24. Nikki Caughey (Malone RFC / Railway Union RFC)

25. Robyn O’Connor* (Wexford Wanderers RFC / Wexford Wanderers RFC)

26. Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

27. Sarah Delaney (PortDara Falcons RFC / Blackrock College RFC)

28. Julia O’Connor* (Suttonians RFC)

29. Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

30. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC)

31. Ciara Faulkner* (Mullingar RFC / MU Barnhall RFC)

32. Jade Gaffney* (Navan RFC / Old Belvedere RFC)

33. Alice O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC)

34. Andrea Murphy* (Blackrock College RFC)

35. Anna Doyle (Tullow RFC / Blackrock College RFC)

Development Players:

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC & Gorey RFC / Blackrock College RFC)

Leah Kearney (Greystones RFC)

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Mullingar RFC)

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Gorey RFC / Blackrock College RFC)

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures 2024

Round 1:

Saturday 10, August:

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Round 2:

Saturday 17, August:

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 4.45pm

Round 3:

Saturday 24, August:

Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 31 August in Kingspan Stadium: