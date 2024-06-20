Crowley Completes URC Awards Double

Munster’s Jack Crowley has been chosen as the BKT United Rugby Championship’s Players’ Player of the season , capping off an incredible awards season for the young playmaker.

The 24-year-old Ireland international adds the award to his Next-Gen Player of the Season prize, as well as also being included in this season’s Elite XV.

Crowley has been ever-present for Munster this season, cementing his position at out-half while guiding them to a table-topping finish and 11 wins in a row before Glasgow Warriors ended their title defence.

This prestigious award was voted on by the captains and vice-captains of all 16 URC teams, with all nominees again required to have made a minimum of nine appearances.

In voting for the Innishannon man, one of his peers said: “He has been great for Munster the whole season and pivotal at the back end of the campaign, bringing them to the top of the table.”

Crowley follows in the footsteps of fellow Ireland international Dan Sheehan who was the URC Players’ Player of the Season last year, and DHL Stormers star Evan Roos who won the prize in 2021/22.

2023/24 URC AWARDS – LIST OF WINNERS:

Tackle Machine: Alessandro Izekor (Benetton)

Turnover King: Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Vodacom Bulls)

OFX Top Try Scorer: Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors)

Ironman: Shane Daly (Munster)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Jack Crowley (Munster)

Try of the Season (powered by URC.tv): Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Elixirr Innovation Award: Benetton

Elite XV: Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers); Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Nankivell (Munster), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls); Jack Crowley (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster); Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Akker van der Merwe (Vodacom Bulls), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Ruan Nortjé (Vodacom Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls).

Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions)

BKT Coach of the Season: Graham Rowntree (Munster)

Players’ Player of the Season: Jack Crowley (Munster)