Munster Ask Fans To #ShowYourSupport Ahead Of Semi Final

Munster Rugby will be offering prizes to supporters who get behind the team this week with match tickets, a corporate box and VIP places all up for grabs.

Tickets

Tickets for the BKT URC Semi Final against Glasgow are on sale from ticketmaster.ie here.

Car Flags

Car Flags will be available for collection from Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park from Tuesday afternoon.

There is no charge for the flags and they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Please note there is no parking on site at Virgin Media Park due to the concerts beginning this week.

Businesses #ShowYourSupport

We are asking for businesses throughout the province to decorate their premises in Munster colours and/or have their staff wear red throughout the week.

Businesses can submit their photos on X, Instagram or LinkedIn while tagging Munster Rugby. The winner will receive the prize of a corporate box for 15 people which includes finger food for Saturday’s semi-final.

Clubs & Schools #ShowYourSupport

We are also asking clubs and primary schools throughout the province to show their support for Munster by wearing red and/or decorating their club or classroom. Clubs and schools can submit their photos by tagging Munster Rugby on X or Instagram. The winner will receive a prize of 40 Junior tickets and 10 Adult tickets for Saturday’s semi-final.