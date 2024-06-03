Public Vote Opens To Crown Ulster Players Of The Year
Ulster Rugby have launched the 2024 Heineken Ulster Rugby Awards, with the province encouraging supporters to vote for the Women’s Player of the Year and Heineken Men’s Player of the Year through the Ulster Rugby app.
With sixteen awards spanning the domestic and elite levels of the game within the province, shortlisted nominees are set to be announced across Ulster Rugby channels next Monday (June 10).
Winners will be shared across the Ulster Rugby website and social media channels on Wednesday, June 12 from 10am.
The Women’s Player of the Year and Heineken Men’s Player of the Year will be selected via public vote by supporters on Ulster Rugby’s mobile app – download it from the links below to cast your vote now!
» Download from the Apple App Store
» Download from the Google Play Store
ULSTER RUGBY WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:
- Ella Durkan
- Niamh Marley
- Brittany Hogan
HEINEKEN ULSTER RUGBY MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:
- David McCann
- Michael Lowry
- Jacob Stockdale
- James Hume
Voting for both Player of the Year awards is now open, and supporters can cast their votes up until this Wednesday (June 5) at 12pm.
This season’s awards will also see the introduction of the Ulster Rugby Foundation Community Impact award. Set to recognise those making a difference to the lives of others through sport, the award will highlight that rugby is a game for everyone, which is core to the work of the Foundation launched in August 2023.
To find out more about the Ulster Rugby Foundation, visit ulster.rugby/foundation.
2024 HEINEKEN ULSTER RUGBY AWARDS:
– Shortlist to be announced on Monday, June 10, with winners announced on Wednesday, June 12
- Referee of the Year
- Dorrington B Faulkner (Services to Rugby)
- Ulster Boys’ Youth Player of the Year
- Ulster Girls’ Youth Player of the Year
- Danske Bank Girls Schools’ Player of the Year
- Danske Bank Boys Schools’ Player of the Year
- Ken Goodall Club Player of the Year
- Kukri Club of the Year
- Ulster Rugby Foundation Community Impact Award
- Ulster Rugby Supporters Club Player of the Year
- Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year
- Young Men’s Player of the Year
- Young Women’s Player of the Year
- Heineken Men’s Player of the Year – open to public vote
- Women’s Player of the Year – open to public vote
- Bank of Ireland Ulster Rugby Personality of the Year