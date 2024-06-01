BKT URC Quarter-Final Line-Up Confirmed

After a dramatic ending to the most competitive regular season of the BKT United Rugby Championship , the line-up for next weekend’s quarter-finals has been confirmed.

Defending champions Munster have earned the top ranking for the play-offs, meaning that they will host the 2024 United Rugby Championship final, on Saturday, June 22, should they qualify.

RANKINGS BASED ON FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS:

Munster – 68 points Vodacom Bulls – 66 points Leinster – 65 points (points difference +204) Glasgow Warriors – 65 points (points difference +166) DHL Stormers – 59 points Ulster – 54 points (points difference +28) Benetton – 54 points Ospreys – 50 points (10 games won)

Munster will face the Ospreys in quarter-final 1 at Thomond Park next Friday (kick-off 7.35pm), while the second-placed Vodacom Bulls will host Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Quarter-final 3 sees eight-time league winners, Leinster, take on Ulster in a mouth-watering interprovincial derby at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5pm). The final game of the slate sees Glasgow Warriors and the DHL Stormers meet at Scotstoun Stadium.

All kick-off times have also been confirmed with broadcasters, and the league would like to acknowledge the preliminary work from that group that has allowed them do this so quickly.

BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS:

Friday, June 7 –

QF1: MUNSTER (1) v Ospreys (8), Thomond Park, kick-off 7.35pm

Live on RTÉ, S4C, Premier Sports, SuperSport & URC.tv

Saturday, June 8 –

QF2: Vodacom Bulls (2) v Benetton (7), Loftus Versfeld, kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish time

Live on SuperSport, Premier Sports, Sky Italia, TG4 & URC.tv

QF3: LEINSTER (3) v ULSTER (6), Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5pm

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport & URC.tv

QF4: Glasgow Warriors (4) v DHL Stormers (5), Scotstoun Stadium, kick-off 7.35pm

Live on Premier Sports, SuperSport & URC.tv

The semi-final fixtures will see the winners of QF1 and QF4 meet in semi-final 1, and the winners of QF2 and QF3 play each other in semi-final 2. The higher ranked teams will have home advantage.

SF1: MUNSTER/Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors/DHL Stormers

SF2: Vodacom Bulls/Benetton v LEINSTER/ULSTER