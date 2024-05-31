Ulster To Field Unchanged Team For Thomond Trip

Murphy has backed the starting XV from the 23-21 home win over Leinster, which secured play-off rugby in the top eight for the Ulstermen who can secure the Irish Shield by beating table toppers Munster in Limerick.

Murphy’s side have won their last four URC matches and are hoping to follow up on the 15-14 victory that Ulster earned on their most recent visit to Thomond Park in October 2022.

Partnered by Kieran Treadwell at lock, Alan O’Connor continues to captain the team with Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, and Tom O’Toole again making up an all-Ireland international front row.

Nick Timoney, Ulster’s leading ball carrier in this season’s URC with 115 so far, anchors a back row which features Cormac Izuchukwu at blindside flanker, and David McCann, who turns 24 in three weeks’ time, on the openside.

Following his BKT URC player-of-the-match performance in the last round, John Cooney will be eager to add to his 82-point tally against the defending champions. He starts at half-back alongside Billy Burns, one of Munster’s latest signings.

Filling the wing berths, Jacob Stockdale and Michael Lowry have scored 11 tries between them, with Ethan McIlroy completing the back-three. Will Addison, a few days on from the announcement of his return to Sale Sharks, starts alongside Stuart McCloskey in midfield.