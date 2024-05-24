Frisch To Leave Munster At End Of The Season

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Antoine Frisch will move on to join Toulon in the summer after two years at the province.

Frisch has been a fantastic addition since joining from Bristol in 2022, and there are still a huge few weeks to come before he departs with Munster’s best wishes.

The 28-year-old centre has scored nine tries in 39 Munster appearances to date, including two against Edinburgh last weekend.

He announced himself to Munster supporters when making his first start in November 2022, turning in an excellent performance against South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He went on to play a key role in Munster’s BKT United Rugby Championship title win last season, and scored three tries in 19 appearances that included starts in the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

He has already scored six tries in 21 appearances so far in the current campaign, with his good form earning a call-up to France’s Guinness Six Nations squad in March.