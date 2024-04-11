Scrum Half Devine Signs First Professional Contract With Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced that Academy graduate Matthew Devine has signed his first professional contract with the province.

A product of the Connacht pathway system, the scrum half came through the ranks at Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College, where he won two Connacht Schools Senior Cups in 2019 and 2020.

He becomes the latest Garbally alumi to join Connacht’s professional ranks, alongside Tiernan O’Halloran, Colm Reilly, Oisín McCormack, and Shane Jennings.

Devine also played a major role in Ireland winning a Grand Slam in the 2022 Under-20 Six Nations Championship, scoring four tries across the 5 games.

The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Connacht away to Lyon in the Investec Champions Cup in January, and was also part of last week’s squad for the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 win over Pau.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “This is a proud day for Matthew and one that’s richly deserved. He’s an extremely talented scrum half who is a great fit for the style of rugby we play here in Connacht.

“I know he’ll only continue to get better over the coming seasons. Credit must go not just to him, but his coaches and the wider network in the Connacht Academy, Garbally College, and Ballinalsoe, who helped develop him on his rugby journey.”