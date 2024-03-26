Aungier Extends Connacht Stay To 2026

The tighthead prop joined the province from his native Leinster in 2020. He has regularly featured in their matchday squads, making 63 appearances across four seasons.

The 25-year-old will now remain at Dexcom Stadium until at least 2026, with head coaching Pete Wilkins saying: “We’ve been really happy with Jack’s progression over the last few seasons.

“He has benefitted from regular game-time and has a high ceiling to become a top-class prop.

“With him, Finlay (Bealham), and Sam (Illo) all contracted next season, we’ll have excellent depth at tighthead which will drive strong competition for selection.”

Having slumped to a rare home defeat last weekend, going down 38-14 to the 14-man Emirates Lions, Connacht will not be lacking in motivation when they make the trip to Treviso to play Benetton Rugby this Saturday.

The westerners have slipped out of the BKT United Rugby Championship’s top eight. They are in ninth overall, just ahead of Benetton on scoring difference, but there is only a six-point gap to Munster in fourth place.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Bealham are ‘unlikely to be involved this weekend’ according to Wilkins, who will welcome back Mack Hansen in May following his recovery from shoulder surgery. Conor Oliver and JJ Hanrahan both suffered head injuries against the Lions.

“Bundee and Finlay will integrate back in with us towards the back end of this week, and part of that is looking after them in terms of the physical recovery from what was a really full-on Six Nations for them and making sure we can get the best out of them, let alone Ireland,” explained the Connacht boss.

“Part of that is mentally giving them a chance to come back and perform for us, so it doesn’t change those pair in terms of how we use them but it certainly causes us to reflect on the 23 who were out there at the weekend and what we might take to Italy.

“Conor and JJ were both removed for those HIAs. They were both deemed category one which leads us towards a 12-day return time, so that affects both of them.

“But outside of those guys we were fairly intact coming out of those games, with no major concerns for this weekend.”