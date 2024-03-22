Murphy Makes First Ulster Selection For Tour Opener In Durban

Ulster’s interim head coach Richie Murphy has selected a strong team for his first match in charge, as the province resume their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back games in South Africa.

The Ulstermen, who are fifth in the table and just outside the top four, are hoping to carry on from where they left off before the break. Assistant coach Dan Soper was at the helm for their 49-26 bonus point victory at home to the Dragons.

Kieran Treadwell makes his first start since sustaining a rib injury against Harlequins in January, pairing up with skipper and fellow Ireland international Henderson in the second row.

They back up a formidable looking front row trio of South Africa’s own Steven Kitshoff, and Ireland pair Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole. With seven tries in nine appearances, hooker Stewart is the URC’s third leading try scorer so far this season.

Harry Sheridan, who reverts from lock to blindside flanker, played for the Ireland U-20s under Murphy in 2021. David McCann and Nick Timoney complete the back row. Between them, Sheridan and McCann (2) scored three of Ulster’s seven tries against the Dragons.

John Cooney, who has the best place-kicking percentage (90.48%) across the URC this year, and Billy Burns lead a back-line that includes just one change as Stuart McCloskey returns from international duty to feature in midfield.

James Hume, who captained Ulster in the Dragons game, completes the centre pairing, and Will Addison and Michael Lowry, two of the try scorers from three weeks ago, form a potent back-three with the 23-year-old Ethan McIlroy.