Breakthrough Season Nets Connacht Contract Extension For Darragh Murray

Since making his debut in October 2022, the 2023/24 season has represented a breakthrough campaign for the Roscommon native.

Murray has played ten senior matches for Connacht this season, making eight starts, to bring his total of appearances to 19 so far.

The 22-year-old is a younger brother of regular Connacht starter Niall (24), and the second row-playing siblings are both products of the Connacht Academy.

Darragh came through the ranks of Energia All-Ireland League club Buccaneers, while he also captained the Connacht Under-18s to the U-18 Interprovincial Championship title in 2018.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Darragh has tons of potential and, with a two-year contract extension, we’re confident he has all the tools to keep getting better.

“He’s an astute set-piece operator and always give us huge energy around the field. I’m sure he’ll continue to add to his skill-set and be a really valuable asset for Connacht long into the future.”

Darragh added: “Really excited to sign a new contract, it was an easy decision in the end. I think there’s great excitement around the place. There’s a good group of lads, and we really feel like we’re building on something good here.

“I’d love to keep developing as a player. The coaches here make that really easy. It’s great to be involved in. We also want to win some silverware at the end of the season, and to be part of that would be really cool.

“I’ve had a few special moments. I suppose lining out with my brother Niall is what dreams are made of. We’ve played a few games together now, it’s just trying to build on that. It’s really exciting, it’s a bit of craic as well at home, a bit of rivalry but it’s good craic.”