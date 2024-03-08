Hurley-Langton Commits To Connacht With New Two-Year Deal

Connacht Rugby have announced that Shamus Hurley-Langton has signed a new two-year deal with the province.

The back rower from Taranaki has made a major impact since joining Connacht in 2022. The 23-year-old has scored five tries in 32 appearances and was selected as the player-of-the-match in last season’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final win over Ulster.

Hurley-Langton has played most of his games at openside flanker this season, but is equally adept in the blindside flanker or number 8 positions.

Head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “We’re thrilled Shamus has committed to Connacht for at least another two years.

“He was quite early in his development when he first joined us, but we knew he had all the attributes to turn into a top-class player, and we are now seeing the player we knew he could be.

“He brings enormous physicality to our back row and is a constant threat at the breakdown, and at 23-years-old he’ll only get better.”