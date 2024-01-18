BKT United Rugby Championship Introduces Origin Round To celebrate Grassroots

Across Rounds 10 and 11 the BKT URC invites teams, players and fans to celebrate the communities and people who helped launch the careers of hundreds of rugby players and coaches.

Over 700 players appear in the BKT URC each season with parents, coaches and over 550 clubs from across 17 countries and all corners of the globe helping to put them on a pathway to play at the highest level.

From #GrassrootsToGreatness the BKT URC will shine a spotlight on the identities of the clubs, schools and communities that do an incredible job of giving children the chance to first pick up a rugby ball and guide the lucky few good enough to reach the elite level.

For Rounds 10 and 11 the BKT URC will adopt Origin Round branding on its digital channels. In stadium the LED boards will list players names and their first school or club, broadcasters will also highlight the origin point of various players while fans will be encouraged to wear school and club jerseys or socks at games.

Many clubs are already looking at unique and bespoke ways to celebrate their own communities and the origin points for their players and the BKT URC is hugely excited about this first-ever grassroots based activation.

Speaking about this latest initiative, Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship, CEO, said: “Since launching the United Rugby Championship we have been very focused on ensuring we are purpose driven when it comes to celebrating all that is good about our league and everyone who plays a part in it.

“The Origin Round is such a welcome addition because every week across the world at grassroots level there are parents, family members, coaches and communities putting their efforts into helping young children realise their ambitions of pulling on a jersey as a professional rugby player.

“We have an opportunity to celebrate all of these incredible volunteers and communities not only for those they have helped guide onto the pitches of the BKT URC, but also to the players who don’t reach this arena but have had a love of our sport instilled in them. So please, if you’re attending, wear your club or school colours and help celebrate everyone who supports grassroots rugby across the world and encourages the next generation of players.”