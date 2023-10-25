Front Rowers Clein And Foxe Join Munster Academy

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Ireland Under-20 hooker Max Clein and prop Ronan Foxe have joined the province’s Academy.

There are now 18 players in the Munster Academy, with six Academy players featuring in the first round of the BKT United Rugby Championship against the Hollywoodbets Sharks last weekend.

Limerick native Clein (20) has joined the Academy after helping the Ireland Under-20s to reach the final of the World Rugby U-20 Championship over the summer.

He came up through the ranks at Garryowen before winning a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup title with Crescent College Comprehensive in 2022, lining out in the back row with fellow Academy player Ruadhán Quinn.

Clein (pictured below with summer arrival Alex Nankivell) made 10 appearances at hooker for Garryowen in the Energia All-Ireland League last season. He also featured for the Munster ‘A’ and Munster Development teams before lining out for the Ireland U-20s against Fiji and France.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Foxe also helped the Ireland Under-20s to a silver medal finish at this year’s World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa.

The Westmeath youngster came up through the ranks at Midland Warriors RFC and Tullamore RFC, lining out for Leinster at age-grade level.

Foxe made 13 appearances for Old Belvedere last season and lined out four times for the Ireland U-20s in the summer, including starts at tighthead against Australia, South Africa and France.

He will play his club rugby with Garryowen in the top flight of the Energia All-Ireland League this term.