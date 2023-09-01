Musgrave Park Set For ‘Most Competitive’ Interpro Finals Day
It has been one of the most competitive Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships in recent years – Munster, Leinster and Connacht registered two wins a piece during the round robin stage – and the return of the play-offs for the first time since 2019 has added plenty of excitement.
Connacht and Ulster will contest the 3rd/4th place playoff in a repeat of the final round of the pool stage last weekend that saw Connacht edge the win in an exciting nine try clash.
Leinster beat Munster on the same day, their first victory over the Southern province since 2019 to set up an incredible finals day.
Kick Off
Saturday, September 2nd | Musgrave Park
3rd-4th Place Play-Off: Connacht v Ulster – 2pm
Championship Final: Munster v Leinster – 4.45pm
Tickets
Family ticket packs start from €20 for 2 Adults and 2 Juniors. Adult tickets are available from €10 with Junior tickets available from €5 and covers both games.
Match Programme
Download your free copy of the match programme here
Where To Watch
The best place to watch the action is of course in Musgrave Park but if you can’t make it you can watch live on TG4. Coverage starts at 1:45 for the first game.
Babhta deireanach de Chraobhchomórtas Idirchúige na mBan ar @TG4TV 🏆
The conclusion to the Women’s Interpros live on TG4!
📅 Dé Sathairn
⏰ 13:45
🏉 @connachtrugby v @UlsterRugby
⏰ 16:30
🏉 @Munsterrugby v @leinsterrugby@IrishRugby #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/w5uH5EVDT8
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 1, 2023