Barron And Prendergast Promoted To Leinster Senior Squad

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed a further two additions to the senior squad for 2023/24, with two players promoted from the province’s Academy.

Lee Barron and Sam Prendergast will start the new season in the senior ranks having impressed the Leinster coaching staff in their appearances to date.

Hooker Barron (22) made his debut in last April’s BKT United Rugby Championship match away to the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban. He has played a further six times for Leinster in the URC.

The former St. Michael’s College student, who has been capped for Ireland at Under-20 level, plays for Dublin University in Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A.

Out-half Prendergast (20) also made his Leinster bow in South Africa, starting in a player-of-the-match performance against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg in April.

The Kildare native, who went to school in Newbridge College and plays for Lansdowne in the Energia All-Ireland League, won two Grand Slams with the Ireland Under-20s, as well as leading them to the final of the recent World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa.

Leinster play their first fixture of the pre-season schedule against Munster on Friday, September 8, away in Musgrave Park.​​

The BKT United Rugby Championship starts for Cullen’s side with an away trip to Glasgow Warriors on Sunday, October 22, with a first home game at the RDS six days later, against the Sharks.