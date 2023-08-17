Clontarf’s Griffin Signs Development Contract With Ulster

Ulster have confirm that 21-year-old tighthead Griffin has signed a one-year Development contract with the province after a trial period during pre-season.

He makes the move north following a successful couple of seasons in the AIL with Clontarf. He played in May’s Division 1A final defeat to Terenure College, having won the competition with a try-scoring contribution during the 2022 decider.

Dubliner Griffin, whose first experience of rugby was with Coolmine RFC and Castleknock College, commented: “It’s been a dream of mine to play professional rugby. Fortunately, Dan McFarland invited me up for a trial, and I’ve been trying to play well and be consistent.

“Last season showed me that staying persistent about your goals can yield rewards.

“The lads have been extremely welcoming, and it’s a huge jump from amateur to professional, so having team-mates supporting you is great. It’s a big step up at this level and all about learning those fine margins.”