The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off on Saturday with defending champions Munster on the road in Ulster, while Connacht are at home to Leinster.

Ulster v Munster

Ulster host Munster at the Palace Grounds in City of Armagh RFC, kicking off at 3pm.

Match Programme

Tickets

Supporters will be able to purchase match tickets at the gates at City of Armagh RFC. Tickets are priced at £5 with cash payments preferred.

Under-18s will be given free entry to the match.

News

Where To Watch

Ulster v Munster will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and TG4’s YouTube channel – coverage starts at 2.55pm.

Connacht v Leinster

Connacht host Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday evening, with the game kicking off at 5.15pm.

Match Programme

Tickets

News

Where To Watch

Ulster v Leinster will be broadcast live on TG4’s YouTube channel: