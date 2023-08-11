Vodafone Women’s Interpros Round 1 – All You Need To Know
The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off on Saturday with defending champions Munster on the road in Ulster, while Connacht are at home to Leinster.
Ulster v Munster
Ulster host Munster at the Palace Grounds in City of Armagh RFC, kicking off at 3pm.
Match Programme
Click here to download the match programme
Tickets
Supporters will be able to purchase match tickets at the gates at City of Armagh RFC. Tickets are priced at £5 with cash payments preferred.
Under-18s will be given free entry to the match.
News
Ulster’s McGrath Enjoying Front Row Learning Curve
Where To Watch
Ulster v Munster will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and TG4’s YouTube channel – coverage starts at 2.55pm.
Connacht v Leinster
Connacht host Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday evening, with the game kicking off at 5.15pm.
Match Programme
Click here to download the match programme
Tickets
Tickets are available from ConnachtRugby.ie – click here
News
Reilly: It’s Brilliant To Start New Season With The Interpros
Behan Relishing Interpro Bow With Leinster
Where To Watch
Ulster v Leinster will be broadcast live on TG4’s YouTube channel: