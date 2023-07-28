IQ Rugby Team Named For Connacht Clash

The IQ Rugby team to face Connacht at The Sportsground on July 29th has been named. Fresh from their 26 all draw against Ulster the IQ Rugby side will be hoping to complete their Ireland tour with another strong performance.

The squad is coached by former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and his colleague in the IQ Rugby colleagues Steve McGinnis and Ross Finlay.

In recent seasons a number of IQ Rugby players have represented Ireland including Chay Mullins who has lined out at U20, 7s and Emerging Ireland and is now with Connacht.

IQ Rugby Team & Replacements (v Connacht U-18 U-19, The Sportsground, Saturday, July 29,)

1. Liam Harrison (Xaverian College Manchester)

2. Harry Bellamy (Sedbergh School)

3. Cian Jackson (Kirkham Grammar School)

4. Joseph O’Rourke (Hartpury College)

5. Charlie Coghlan (Belvedere College)

6. Alexander Kerr (St. Anselm’s)

7. Harvey Leonard (Ellesmere College)

8. Thomas Wickham (European School IV Brussels)

9. Piers Fortey (St Peter’s Catholic High School)

10. Daniel Green (St. Ambrose College)

11. Noah Fenton (Blundells School)

12. Max McCarthy (Sir Richard Reynolds)

13. Jack Clover (Blundells School)

14. Dan Fennell (Bablake King Henry School)

15. Tom Austin (Epsom College)

Replacements

16. Sebastian Easterby-Gray (Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate)

17. Matthew Wright (Kirkham Grammar School)

18. Rhodri Jones (Coleg y Cymoedd)

19. Richie Ajuzie (Sir Joseph Williamson Mathematical School)

20. Conan Lennon (Castleknock College)

21. Jack O’Kelly (The Henley College)

22. Ollie Byrne (Beechen Cliff School)

23. Cameron Ward (Lord Wandsworth College)

24. Jayden Lyons (Millfield School)

25. Ben Haigh (Myerscough College)