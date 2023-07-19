Ulster Line Up Pre-Season Trip To Treviso
Ulster will travel to Treviso to take on BKT United Rugby Championship rivals Benetton in a pre-season match on Saturday, September 30 (kick-off 7pm local time/6pm Irish time).
Kicking off the first of Ulster’s pre season warm-up games, the trip to northern Italy sees the province face a side that narrowly won last January’s URC fixture at home, prevailing 31-29 in a dramatic finish.
Dan McFarland’s men will hope to go home on the winning side this time and build important minutes in the legs, as the squad work towards the start of the new season in October.
Further details of a home pre-season match for the province, which will be included in 2023/24 Ulster Rugby Season Tickets, will be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that long-term partner, Kingspan, will remain on the Ulster senior men’s jersey for the 2023/24 season.
Ulster Rugby have agreed a one-year extension to Kingspan’s on-shirt sponsorship which will see Kingspan remain on the men’s jersey, and selected leisurewear, for the upcoming season.
The Irish-owned business has an existing 10-year contract with Ulster, until the end of the 2023/24 season, for the naming rights of Kingspan Stadium.