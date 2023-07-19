Ulster Line Up Pre-Season Trip To Treviso

Kicking off the first of Ulster’s pre season warm-up games, the trip to northern Italy sees the province face a side that narrowly won last January’s URC fixture at home, prevailing 31-29 in a dramatic finish.

Dan McFarland’s men will hope to go home on the winning side this time and build important minutes in the legs, as the squad work towards the start of the new season in October.

Further details of a home pre-season match for the province, which will be included in 2023/24 Ulster Rugby Season Tickets, will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that long-term partner, Kingspan, will remain on the Ulster senior men’s jersey for the 2023/24 season.