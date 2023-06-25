Ireland Men’s 7s Olympic Qualifier – Where To Watch

The Ireland Men’s 7s have a chance to qualify for their second Olympic Games this weekend at the European Games in Krakow. You can follow all the action live on Rugby Europe TV.

Squad News

The return of World Rugby World Sevens Men’s Player of the Year, Terry Kennedy, has provided a boost to the squad that includes several Olympians from Tokyo 2020. Harry McNulty captains the side.

Where To Watch

All games will be shown on rugbyeurope.tv via the Rugby Europe website – click here for more.

European Games Men’s 7s Fixtures & Results

Sunday, June 25 –

Ireland v Poland, 12:20 UTC- Match Centre

Ireland v Italy, 17:58 UTC – Match Centre

Monday, June 26 –

Ireland v Germany, 11:58 UTC – Match Centre

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (European Games, Krakow, Sunday, June 25-Tuesday, June 27, 2023):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) Captain

Bryan Mollen (Lansdowne FC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)