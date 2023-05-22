Munster To Host Barbarians In Historic Doubler Header

Munster Rugby are set to host Barbarians at Thomond Park in a historic double-header for the province, with their Women’s and Men’s teams both facing the Baa Baas on Saturday, September 30.

The back-to-back Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial champions will get the action underway at 2pm, while the Munster Men’s side will kick off at 4.30pm.

A festival of rugby awaits in what will be a great family occasion for the Limerick venue, having last hosted the Barbarians back in November 2017.

It was on the same day that history was created as the first ever Barbarian’s women’s fixture took place, with Munster providing the opposition.

While this will be the first time the Men’s teams face each other, the world’s most famous invitational outfit previously played Tonga and Ireland on their visits to Thomond Park.

The occasion will see players secure valuable game-time ahead of the respective domestic seasons, commencing with an exciting showcase of attacking, adventurous rugby in store for supporters.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of rugby at Thomond Park with double the action and double the value with a Family ticket packs starting from €40 for two adults and two children.

2023/24 Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and 10-Year ticket holders will receive a 10% discount on all ticket categories for a limited time with further details emailed to priority groups.

Munster v Barbarians tickets are available to buy online here, or from the ticket offices at Musgrave Park and Thomond Park. Season Tickets & MRSC Memberships for next season are available here.

Thomond Park previously hosted a provincial double header in October 2009. Back then the Munster Women played Ulster in the Interprovincial Championship, and the Men’s side took on Benetton Treviso in the Heineken Cup.

The Limerick stadium also hosted a historic double header of Barbarians matches in November 2017, with the Baa Baas’ Men’s and Women’s sides facing Tonga and Munster respectively.