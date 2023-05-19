Leinster Team Named For Heineken Champions Cup Final

The Leinster Rugby team, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup Final, on Saturday afternoon in Aviva Stadium, has been named by Leo Cullen (KO: 4.45pm – live on RTÉ2, BT Sport 2, RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk).

James Ryan will captain the side that sees two personnel changes from the team that defeated Toulouse in the Semi-Final, as Robbie Henshaw replaces Charlie Ngatai at inside centre, and James Lowe comes onto the wing, in place of Jordan Larmour.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jimmy O’Brien and Lowe in the back three. Garry Ringrose and Henshaw are named in the centre, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park partnering in the half-backs.

The pack remains unchanged from the Semi-Final win, with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, as Ross Molony and Ryan form the second row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan again make up the back row.

On the bench, Cian Healy is set to become the first player in the history of the competition to feature in seven Heineken Champions Cup Finals. Healy is also in line to become Leinster’s most-capped player in European competition, making his 105th appearance, overtaking Gordon D’Arcy’s long-standing record.

Leinster Rugby V La Rochelle (Heineken Champions Cup Final, Aviva Stadium, May 20th, 4:45)

15. Hugo Keenan (55)

14. Jimmy O’Brien (70)

13. Garry Ringrose (115)

12. Robbie Henshaw (76)

11. James Lowe (71)

10. Ross Byrne (147)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (126)

1. Andrew Porter (107)

2. Dan Sheehan (45)

3. Tadhg Furlong (133)

4. Ross Molony (161)

5. James Ryan (72) CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (67)

7. Josh van der Flier (130)

8. Jack Conan (132)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (46)

17. Cian Healy (264)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (46)

19. Jason Jenkins (18)

20. Ryan Baird (53)

21. Luke McGrath (195)

22. Ciarán Frawley (67)

23. Charlie Ngatai (15)