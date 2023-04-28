Gearóid Prendergast Announced As Munster Academy And Pathway Manager

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Gearóid Prendergast has been appointed to the role of Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and Pathway Manager.

Prendergast is widely known across the Irish rugby landscape and holds a wealth of experience having coached numerous teams, working with Energia All-Ireland League and junior club teams for over 15 years.

The Limerick man is the current head coach of the Ireland Club International side and has been at the helm of Young Munster RFC as director of rugby since 2016.

Some of his previous coaching roles include working with UL Bohemian RFC, Young Munster’s men’s first team, and Richmond RFC.

Prendergast will take up his new position with the province in July, replacing Ian Costello who is moving to his newly-created role as Munster’s Head of Rugby Operations.

Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “We would like to welcome Gearóid on board during this exciting time within the Elite Player Pathways system in the IRFU.

“Gearóid has a vast knowledge and understanding of the players, schools, and clubs that make up the Munster Rugby pathways.

“His experiences in a multitude of environments will continue to help identify and develop future Provincial Talent Squad, National Talent Squad, Academy and professional players for Munster and Ireland, working alongside Ian Costello and the IRFU to ensure players are given the best possible environment to achieve their goals.”