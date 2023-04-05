Andrew, Reid And Sexton Pen Extensions With Ulster

John Andrew, Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton are the latest players to sign new two-year deals with Ulster Rugby.

After making his senior debut against Connacht in December 2014, hooker Andrew went on this season to reach 100 appearances for Ulster in a hard-fought win over Munster at Thomond Park back in October.

The 29-year-old from Ballymena is set to remain at his home province until at least July 2025.

He will be looking to continue the form which has seen him score three tries in this season’s BKT United Rugby Championship, including one against provincial rivals Leinster.

Looking ahead to the upcoming seasons, Andrew said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract. I look forward to another couple of years ahead, and I always enjoy being able to play for my home province.”

Promising Ulster Rugby Academy product Reid has also committed his future to his home province. The 24-year-old prop made his first Ulster start against Zebre Parma this season, and continues to develop as part of Ulster’s senior squad.

Belfast man Reid was a member of the Ireland Under-20s’ Grand Slam-winning squad in 2019, and was called up for the Emerging Ireland squad that successfully toured South Africa at the end of last year.

He has scored two tries for the province in the BKT URC this season, including in a bonus-point winning opener against Connacht in front of a home crowd.

On securing his future with Ulster, Reid stated: “I’m pleased to sign on for another two years with Ulster Rugby, and to be part of this exciting group of players.”

22-year-old flyer Sexton has also put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to keep him at Kingspan Stadium.

Known for his lightning pace, the Ulster Rugby Academy graduate was an All-Ireland champion track sprinter for Bangor Grammar School during his school days.

Sexton’s speed is now a dangerous weapon for Ulster, as shown in the side’s bonus point win over the Cell C Sharks in Durban in February. He is an exciting option in Dan McFarland’s squad at wing or full back.

Sexton concluded today’s announcements by saying: “I’m delighted that my new contract will keep me at Ulster. It’s a great squad to be part of, and I look forward to contributing whatever way I can in the future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made it possible and I can’t wait for the challenge over the next couple of years.”

Head coach McFarland added: “John, Callum and Aaron are homegrown players who will all continue to play an important role in our ambitions as a squad.

“With John’s experience, he is a player who can be relied upon to bring physicality at key moments in games.

“Callum and Aaron are young men who have shown a determination to keep progressing in their careers, with many more caps set to come their way.”