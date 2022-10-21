Jump to main content

Ulster’s Game Against Sharks Is Postponed

News

21st October 2022 12:07

By Editor

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole is pictured on the attack during their bonus point triumph over the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg last week ©INPHO/Deon van der Merwe

The BKT United Rugby Championship round 6 fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster, the Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions will not take place this weekend.

Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision not to go ahead with these matches.

The league will now move to examine potential dates to possibly reschedule the games and will update in due course.