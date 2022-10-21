Ulster’s Game Against Sharks Is Postponed

The BKT United Rugby Championship round 6 fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster, the Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions will not take place this weekend.

Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision not to go ahead with these matches.

The league will now move to examine potential dates to possibly reschedule the games and will update in due course.