Leinster To Play Chile During November Test Window

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that they will play a friendly match against Chile on Friday, November 18 at Energia Park (kick-off 2pm).

Chile will make their Rugby World Cup debut at France 2023 after qualifying with a one-point win against the USA.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “We are always looking for ways to give our players and indeed our coaches opportunities to test themselves, and in this window there was an opportunity to look at something different.

“It’s great that we are able to welcome Chile to Energia Park, a team that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever.

“I know they are using this game as a good run-out for them as they start to prepare for the tournament in France next year.

“With many of our players away with Ireland and with Ireland ‘A’ during the month of November, I’m looking forward to seeing what the players can deliver against an international side.”

Chile created history by recovering from 19-0 down in the second leg of their final qualifying game in Glendale, Colorado, to beat the USA 31-29 and secure qualification for RWC 2023 with a 52-51 aggregate win.

Chile had already beaten Canada earlier in the Americas qualifying tournament. They are coached by Pablo Lemoine, who has played for and coached Uruguay at World Cup level.

Lemoine’s men will take their place in Pool D and will play England, Japan and Samoa for the first time, as well as facing Argentina in the first all-South American match in Rugby World Cup history.

Admission to next month’s game between Leinster and Chile will be free of charge at Energia Park, with the 2pm kick-off time also confirmed today.