BKT URC Top 100 – A New Player Ranking System
The BKT URC Top 100 is a new dynamic player ranking system that combines recent performances across the BKT United Rugby Championship, EPCR competitions and international rugby.
When it comes to measuring player impact, the URC Top 100, which is powered by the StatMaster xP algorithm, will identify the most valuable performers across the 16 BKT URC teams at time during the season.
The rankings work by analysing every match that players have appeared in during the last 12 months, including the BKT URC, European competitions and international fixtures.
Then StatMaster applies an ‘expected points’ (xP) algorithm to each event in those games. Like ‘expected points added’ (EPA) in the NFL and ‘expected goals’ (xG) in football, this revolutionary new stat measures the impact that each player has on his team’s chance of scoring.
It is based on the idea that rugby is a team game – although the player who slots the ball through the posts or touches it down deserves plenty of credit, so do the 14 others who helped create that opportunity.
For example, a player can gain points by doing things that increase his team’s probability of making the next score – such as crashing past defenders, nailing a 50:22 kick, earning a scrum penalty or even winning a crucial turnover on his own try-line.
On the other hand, if he makes a costly error, he can lose points. Crucially, the algorithm adjusts for lots of match factors, including a player’s position, his location on the field, the phase type, the time on the clock, and the quality of his teammates and opponents.
All this allows URC StatMaster to give the most accurate data-driven estimates of how much players are currently contributing to their teams.
The ratings can also be broken into skill types. This means that we can look at the best prop at scrummaging in the BKT URC, the best flanker at defending, the best out-half at goal kicking or the best winger at carrying.
All the ratings have been scaled so that an average BKT URC player scores 80, with the very best performers in the league reaching over 90. As the season progresses, and players shuffle in and out of the top 100, StatMaster will be on hand to analyse the biggest movers and shakers.
The BKT URC Top 100 will live on unitedrugby.com and will be updated monthly. Follow #URCTop100 to stay updated.
The initial BKT URC Top 100 players based on the last 12 months are revealed below:
|1
|Dan Sheehan
|Leinster
|2
|Tadhg Beirne
|Munster
|3
|Rory Darge
|Glasgow Warriors
|4
|James Lowe
|Leinster
|5
|Ross Byrne
|Leinster
|6
|Sam Lousi
|Scarlets
|7
|Toa Halafihi
|Benetton
|8
|Ronan Kelleher
|Leinster
|9
|Thomas du Toit
|Cell C Sharks
|10
|Peter O’Mahony
|Munster
|11
|Chris Smith
|Vodacom Bulls
|12
|Frans Malherbe
|DHL Stormers
|13
|Robert Baloucoune
|Ulster
|14
|Deon Fourie
|DHL Stormers
|15
|Ivan Nemer
|Benetton
|16
|Stuart McCloskey
|Ulster
|17
|Michael Lowry
|Ulster
|18
|Chris Dean
|Edinburgh
|19
|Mark Bennett
|Edinburgh
|20
|Andrew Porter
|Leinster
|21
|Lukhanyo Am
|Cell C Sharks
|22
|Ryan Conbeer
|Scarlets
|23
|Siya Kolisi
|Cell C Sharks
|24
|Enrico Lucchin
|Zebre Parma
|25
|Josh van der Flier
|Leinster
|26
|Jack O’Donoghue
|Munster
|27
|Ciaran Frawley
|Leinster
|28
|Emiliano Boffelli
|Edinburgh
|29
|Leolin Zas
|DHL Stormers
|30
|Jack Conan
|Leinster
|31
|Rob Herring
|Ulster
|32
|Ben Healy
|Munster
|33
|Giovanni Pettinelli
|Benetton
|34
|James Ryan
|Leinster
|35
|Tadhg Furlong
|Leinster
|36
|Federico Ruzza
|Benetton
|37
|Boan Venter
|Edinburgh
|38
|Jarrod Evans
|Cardiff Rugby
|39
|Bundee Aki
|Connacht
|40
|Jac Morgan
|Ospreys
|41
|Steven Kitshoff
|DHL Stormers
|42
|Josh Wycherley
|Munster
|43
|Tomos Williams
|Cardiff Rugby
|44
|Jimmy O’Brien
|Leinster
|45
|Martin Moore
|Ulster
|46
|Gavin Coombes
|Munster
|47
|Ox Nche
|Cell C Sharks
|48
|Ben Vellacott
|Edinburgh
|49
|Simon Zebo
|Munster
|50
|Brok Harris
|DHL Stormers
|51
|Johnny McNicholl
|Scarlets
|52
|Jordan Hendrikse
|Emirates Lions
|53
|Jack Dempsey
|Glasgow Warriors
|54
|Jamison Gibson-Park
|Leinster
|55
|Taine Basham
|Dragons RFC
|56
|Nicky Smith
|Ospreys
|57
|Rhyno Smith
|Benetton
|58
|Finlay Bealham
|Connacht
|59
|Josh McKay
|Glasgow Warriors
|60
|Rhys Webb
|Ospreys
|61
|Zak Burger
|Vodacom Bulls
|62
|Paul de Wet
|DHL Stormers
|63
|Robbie Henshaw
|Leinster
|64
|Gareth Anscombe
|Ospreys
|65
|Aneurin Owen
|Dragons RFC
|66
|Tommaso Menoncello
|Benetton
|67
|Evan Roos
|DHL Stormers
|68
|Uilisi Halaholo
|Cardiff Rugby
|69
|Michael Ala’alatoa
|Leinster
|70
|Junior Pokomela
|DHL Stormers
|71
|Thomas Ahern
|Munster
|72
|Craig Casey
|Munster
|73
|Marcell Coetzee
|Vodacom Bulls
|74
|Ben Muncaster
|Edinburgh
|75
|Simon Berghan
|Glasgow Warriors
|76
|Jordan Larmour
|Leinster
|77
|Cian Healy
|Leinster
|78
|Hugo Keenan
|Leinster
|79
|Max Deegan
|Leinster
|80
|Darcy Graham
|Edinburgh
|81
|Ruan Nortje
|Vodacom Bulls
|82
|David Cherry
|Edinburgh
|83
|Andre Warner
|Emirates Lions
|84
|Jean Kleyn
|Munster
|85
|Nick Timoney
|Ulster
|86
|Tom Gordon
|Glasgow Warriors
|87
|Morne Steyn
|Vodacom Bulls
|88
|Mack Hansen
|Connacht
|89
|Alan O’Connor
|Ulster
|90
|Jeremy Ward
|Cell C Sharks
|91
|Garry Ringrose
|Leinster
|92
|Glen Young
|Edinburgh
|93
|Edwill van der Merwe
|Emirates Lions
|94
|Duane Vermeulen
|Ulster
|95
|Jonathan Sexton
|Leinster
|96
|Seabelo Senatla
|DHL Stormers
|97
|Jared Rosser
|Dragons RFC
|98
|Sebastian Cancelliere
|Glasgow Warriors
|99
|Andrew Warwick
|Ulster
|100
|Ed Byrne
|Leinster