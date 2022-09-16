Jump to main content

Provincial

BKT URC Top 100 – A New Player Ranking System

News

16th September 2022 09:29

By Editor

BKT URC Top 100 – A New Player Ranking System

The BKT URC Top 100 is a new dynamic player ranking system that combines recent performances across the BKT United Rugby Championship, EPCR competitions and international rugby.

When it comes to measuring player impact, the URC Top 100, which is powered by the StatMaster xP algorithm, will identify the most valuable performers across the 16 BKT URC teams at time during the season.

The rankings work by analysing every match that players have appeared in during the last 12 months, including the BKT URC, European competitions and international fixtures.

Then StatMaster applies an ‘expected points’ (xP) algorithm to each event in those games. Like ‘expected points added’ (EPA) in the NFL and ‘expected goals’ (xG) in football, this revolutionary new stat measures the impact that each player has on his team’s chance of scoring.

It is based on the idea that rugby is a team game – although the player who slots the ball through the posts or touches it down deserves plenty of credit, so do the 14 others who helped create that opportunity.

For example, a player can gain points by doing things that increase his team’s probability of making the next score – such as crashing past defenders, nailing a 50:22 kick, earning a scrum penalty or even winning a crucial turnover on his own try-line.

On the other hand, if he makes a costly error, he can lose points. Crucially, the algorithm adjusts for lots of match factors, including a player’s position, his location on the field, the phase type, the time on the clock, and the quality of his teammates and opponents.

All this allows URC StatMaster to give the most accurate data-driven estimates of how much players are currently contributing to their teams.

The ratings can also be broken into skill types. This means that we can look at the best prop at scrummaging in the BKT URC, the best flanker at defending, the best out-half at goal kicking or the best winger at carrying.

All the ratings have been scaled so that an average BKT URC player scores 80, with the very best performers in the league reaching over 90. As the season progresses, and players shuffle in and out of the top 100, StatMaster will be on hand to analyse the biggest movers and shakers.

The BKT URC Top 100 will live on unitedrugby.com and will be updated monthly. Follow #URCTop100 to stay updated.

The initial BKT URC Top 100 players based on the last 12 months are revealed below:

1 Dan Sheehan Leinster
2 Tadhg Beirne Munster
3 Rory Darge Glasgow Warriors
4 James Lowe Leinster
5 Ross Byrne Leinster
6 Sam Lousi Scarlets
7 Toa Halafihi Benetton
8 Ronan Kelleher Leinster
9 Thomas du Toit Cell C Sharks
10 Peter O’Mahony Munster
11 Chris Smith Vodacom Bulls
12 Frans Malherbe DHL Stormers
13 Robert Baloucoune Ulster
14 Deon Fourie DHL Stormers
15 Ivan Nemer Benetton
16 Stuart McCloskey Ulster
17 Michael Lowry Ulster
18 Chris Dean Edinburgh
19 Mark Bennett Edinburgh
20 Andrew Porter Leinster
21 Lukhanyo Am Cell C Sharks
22 Ryan Conbeer Scarlets
23 Siya Kolisi Cell C Sharks
24 Enrico Lucchin Zebre Parma
25 Josh van der Flier Leinster
26 Jack O’Donoghue Munster
27 Ciaran Frawley Leinster
28 Emiliano Boffelli Edinburgh
29 Leolin Zas DHL Stormers
30 Jack Conan Leinster
31 Rob Herring Ulster
32 Ben Healy Munster
33 Giovanni Pettinelli Benetton
34 James Ryan Leinster
35 Tadhg Furlong Leinster
36 Federico Ruzza Benetton
37 Boan Venter Edinburgh
38 Jarrod Evans Cardiff Rugby
39 Bundee Aki Connacht
40 Jac Morgan Ospreys
41 Steven Kitshoff DHL Stormers
42 Josh Wycherley Munster
43 Tomos Williams Cardiff Rugby
44 Jimmy O’Brien Leinster
45 Martin Moore Ulster
46 Gavin Coombes Munster
47 Ox Nche Cell C Sharks
48 Ben Vellacott Edinburgh
49 Simon Zebo Munster
50 Brok Harris DHL Stormers
51 Johnny McNicholl Scarlets
52 Jordan Hendrikse Emirates Lions
53 Jack Dempsey Glasgow Warriors
54 Jamison Gibson-Park Leinster
55 Taine Basham Dragons RFC
56 Nicky Smith Ospreys
57 Rhyno Smith Benetton
58 Finlay Bealham Connacht
59 Josh McKay Glasgow Warriors
60 Rhys Webb Ospreys
61 Zak Burger Vodacom Bulls
62 Paul de Wet DHL Stormers
63 Robbie Henshaw Leinster
64 Gareth Anscombe Ospreys
65 Aneurin Owen Dragons RFC
66 Tommaso Menoncello Benetton
67 Evan Roos DHL Stormers
68 Uilisi Halaholo Cardiff Rugby
69 Michael Ala’alatoa Leinster
70 Junior Pokomela DHL Stormers
71 Thomas Ahern Munster
72 Craig Casey Munster
73 Marcell Coetzee Vodacom Bulls
74 Ben Muncaster Edinburgh
75 Simon Berghan Glasgow Warriors
76 Jordan Larmour Leinster
77 Cian Healy Leinster
78 Hugo Keenan Leinster
79 Max Deegan Leinster
80 Darcy Graham Edinburgh
81 Ruan Nortje Vodacom Bulls
82 David Cherry Edinburgh
83 Andre Warner Emirates Lions
84 Jean Kleyn Munster
85 Nick Timoney Ulster
86 Tom Gordon Glasgow Warriors
87 Morne Steyn Vodacom Bulls
88 Mack Hansen Connacht
89 Alan O’Connor Ulster
90 Jeremy Ward Cell C Sharks
91 Garry Ringrose Leinster
92 Glen Young Edinburgh
93 Edwill van der Merwe Emirates Lions
94 Duane Vermeulen Ulster
95 Jonathan Sexton Leinster
96 Seabelo Senatla DHL Stormers
97 Jared Rosser Dragons RFC
98 Sebastian Cancelliere Glasgow Warriors
99 Andrew Warwick Ulster
100 Ed Byrne Leinster