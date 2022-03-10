Byrne Completes Move To Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced a further new addition to their professional squad with the signing of Leinster winger Adam Byrne .

An Ireland international at senior 15s, Sevens and Under-20 level, Byrne became Leinster’s youngest ever player when he came on as a replacement against Connacht in 2012. In total, he has played 64 times for the province scoring 24 tries.

The Kildare man, who turns 28 next month, made his international debut in November 2017, lining out on the wing for the victory over Argentina that month.

Byrne is looking forward to the time ahead with his new provincial side, stating: “I feel that the time is right to seek out a new challenge and I’m hugely excited by the challenge that Andy Friend has set for me.

“I look forward to contributing to a new environment from next season. Connacht are an ambitious team and I am also fortunate that I already have mates playing there. I look forward to linking up with them ahead of a new season.”



Connacht head coach Friend says Byrne will add something different to their back-three options.

“Everyone in Irish rugby knows of the quality Adam has as a footballer. He will complement the style of rugby we play here at Connacht, and his height and strong physical attributes will also offer us something different,” he said.

“Many players have taken their games to a new level after being given the platform here at Connacht, and I know Adam has what it takes to do the same.”