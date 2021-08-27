Connacht Pencil In Pre-Season Date With London Irish

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that Andy Friend’s men will play host to London Irish in a pre-season friendly at the Sportsground next month.

The fixture has been pencilled in for Friday, September 10, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The game will come one week after the trip to Worcester Warriors for a pre-season friendly, and will be Connacht’s final outing before the start of the United Rugby Championship on the weekend of September 25.

Full ticketing details for Connacht v London Irish, as well as further information for Season Ticket holders, will be confirmed next week following the publication of the latest Government roadmap on the easing of restrictions.