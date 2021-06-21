Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

“It’s Incredible To Say We’re Going To The Olympics” – Dardis

News

21st June 2021 08:30

By Editor

“It’s Incredible To Say We’re Going To The Olympics” – Dardis

World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Stade Louis II, Monaco 20/6/2021 Ireland vs Samoa Ireland's Billy Dardis with the media after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Manuel Blondeau

It was a moment of pure joy for the Ireland Men’s 7s squad as they secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. Captain Billy Dardis summed up the commitment, hard work and pitfalls that secured victory in a heartfelt post-match interview.

 