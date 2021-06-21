“It’s Incredible To Say We’re Going To The Olympics” – Dardis
It was a moment of pure joy for the Ireland Men’s 7s squad as they secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. Captain Billy Dardis summed up the commitment, hard work and pitfalls that secured victory in a heartfelt post-match interview.
This is a special interview with a special person. Billy Dardis, the Ireland Men's Sevens Captain
