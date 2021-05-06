Papali’i Extends Connacht Stay

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that Abraham Papali’i has committed to the province after signing a contract extension for the 2021/22 season.

The bulldozing number 8 has made a big impact since his arrival last season, scoring three tries in 11 games and exciting supporters and pundits alike with his strength and strong ball-carrying ability.

Papali’i (27) arrived from Bay of Plenty in New Zealand having predominantly played rugby league during his career.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Commenting on today’s announcement, head coach Andy Friend said: “I’ve been really pleased with Abraham’s progression since he joined us. He’s had to adapt to the rigours of rugby union as well as an off-field culture change, made no easier by the pandemic.

“We are now seeing the fruits of his hard work. His last few performances have been very impressive and we look forward to seeing him continue his development into next season.”