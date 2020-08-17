Munster Squad Update As Players Gear Up For Saturday

The Munster squad returned to the HPC in Limerick this morning as preparations continue for Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (7.35pm). The third scheduled routine round of PCR testing of staff and players took place today.

The Academy player who tested positive for Covid-19 is asymptomatic now and is continuing to be monitored. He will follow a graduated return to rugby once the isolation period is complete.

The HSE have contacted all potential close contacts and the six players who were advised to self-isolate by the province have commenced the testing process. All results received to-date have been negative. The players are all asymptomatic and continue to self-isolate.

The team trained on Monday and Tuesday last week before a scheduled down day on Wednesday.

Following the positive test for the Academy player, who is part of the wider training group, no training took place on Thursday and Friday as a precaution.