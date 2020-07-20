IRFU’s Second Round of PCR Testing at Connacht and Ulster Produces Zero Positive Results

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Ulster this week produced zero positive results.

149 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 15th July across the two provinces.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which includes a graduated return to contact training.

The other two provinces will undergo their second round of PCR testing in the coming weeks.

To date there have been 407 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented: