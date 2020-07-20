Jump to main content

IRFU’s Second Round of PCR Testing at Connacht and Ulster Produces Zero Positive Results

News

20th July 2020 16:00

By Editor

Action from Ulster against Connacht

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Ulster this week produced zero positive results.

149 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 15th July across the two provinces.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which includes a graduated return to contact training.

Ulster Rugby Squad Training, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 9/7/2020 Jack McGrath pictured during pre-season COVID-19 testing Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/UlsterRugby/Robyn McMurray

Jack McGrath pictured during pre-season COVID-19 testing Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/UlsterRugby/Robyn McMurray

The other two provinces will undergo their second round of PCR testing in the coming weeks.

To date there have been 407 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented:

“The first tranche of the second round of PCR testing has been successfully completed. The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment. Leinster and Munster will undergo their second testing round when they return from their mid pre-season breaks.”