Leinster Rugby Welcomes RDS Investment

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that their joint RDS/Leinster Rugby application for funding to the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund has been successful .

The RDS Main Arena Redevelopment project will be boosted by a €10 million grant for the construction of a new two-tier grandstand to replace the existing Anglesea Stand and terrace at the Ballsbridge venue.

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson commented: “This is a very welcome development today with regard to the granting of the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund by the Government and the Department of Sport.

“There has been a lot of work behind the scenes and too many people involved to mention individually but we are very grateful for all their efforts. This a hugely positive development.

“I would like to formally thank Minister Shane Ross and his team, and indeed Michael Duffy and the RDS, for their help in securing this funding.”