Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
7 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Ireland
Ireland will wear their white and rose coloured alternate kit, on World Colour Blindness Awareness Day, as they battle it…
5th Sep 2025
News
Bemand Names Ireland Team For Final Pool C Clash Against New Zealand
Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday's Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 clash against…
4th Sep 2025
Watch
‘The Hardest Game I Ever Played’ – Brittany Hogan On The Black Ferns
A year ago Ireland pulled off one of the biggest wins at the WXV1 with their sensational 29-27 victory over…
