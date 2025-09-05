Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Women’s Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Women’s Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Ireland
7 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Ireland

Ireland will wear their white and rose coloured alternate kit, on World Colour Blindness Awareness Day, as they battle it…
2 days ago
Watch

‘We’ve Picked Strong, New Zealand Have Picked Strong’ – Bemand On The Pool Decider

Scott Bemand and Edel McMahon were on media duty today following the announcement of the Ireland team to play New…
‘We’ve Picked Strong, New Zealand Have Picked Strong’ – Bemand On The Pool Decider
#greenwave 5th Sep 2025
News

Bemand Names Ireland Team For Final Pool C Clash Against New Zealand

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday's Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 clash against…
A view of the Irish team during the anthem 24/8/2025
4th Sep 2025
Watch

‘The Hardest Game I Ever Played’ – Brittany Hogan On The Black Ferns

A year ago Ireland pulled off one of the biggest wins at the WXV1 with their sensational 29-27 victory over…
Brittany Hogan 3/9/2025
3rd Sep 2025
Watch

Wafer And Monaghan In Contention – Denis Fogarty Squad Update

Ireland Scrum Coach Denis Fogarty had a positive update for the media today following the squad's install training day at…
Aoife Wafer 3/9//2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics