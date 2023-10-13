Inside Camp: Mike Catt On Ireland’s Journey To This Point

Assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed that Mack Hansen is ‘fit and looking as spritely as ever’ as the Ireland camp wrapped up their media duties before Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Catt, who was joined at the Captain’s Run press conference by Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan, was also asked about Ireland’s journey to get to this point, which has seen them put together 17 wins in a row.

“It’s been an amazing journey, the boys have been incredible, where they’ve come from, where we’ve got to, how we’ve learnt as a group of coaches as well,” he said.

“We’ve put in some really big performances and it’s moments like Saturday night that we need to step up and perform again.

“We are massively proud of it. It doesn’t mean you’re going to win a game but we know if we put in a performance (like) what we’ve achieved over the past two, three years then you give yourself a chance, and ultimately that’s what international rugby is about.”