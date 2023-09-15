Rugby World Cup Diary: Tadhg Furlong

In episode two of our Rugby World Cup diary we hear from Leinster and Ireland Prop Tadhg Furlong to chat about settling in to life on tour, the importance of the travelling support and why having family nearby makes a difference.

“When we’re in Tours we’re kind of away from a lot of the noise about the tournament until you get to the match city and it hits home again how great the support is and to see the stadium and hear the noise. You know it’s unbelievable. It’s not lost on us that it’s not an easy place to get to, it costs money and it takes a little bit of sacrifice and we’re always grateful for the support.”