Head Coach Andy Farrell has said he thinks about all the permutations but “at the end of the day the points on offer this weekend are the same as what is coming down the line” as he named a storng team to face Tonga in Nantes on Saturday.

Farrell has made two changes in personnel to his backline as Mack Hansen and Conor Murray are named in the starting XV, while Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier come into the pack – team in full here.