Simon Easterby, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong spoke to the media in Nantes after Captain’s Run this afternoon.

Asked about what to expect from Tonga, Easterby commented, “Well they’ve got some of the best open field runners in the world, they’ve got guys in the pack who can mix it and offload. We’ve seen some of those guys in action in the URC in recent seasons. It’s a step up from last week.”