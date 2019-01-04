Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
1 hour ago
Report
Five-Try Ireland Finish On Top Against Scotland
The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) erased a 14-point deficit to beat Scotland 27-21 at Virgin Media Park, getting some…
10 hours ago
Preview
Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland
Just over a week before the Rugby World Cup squad announcement, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) have some familiar…
22 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Complete Preparations With Captain’s Run In Cork
The Ireland Women's squad (sponsored by Aon) put the finishing touches to their preparations for their first Rugby World Cup…
