Match Page - Scoreboard

Five-Try Ireland Finish On Top Against Scotland
Related news

1 hour ago
The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) erased a 14-point deficit to beat Scotland 27-21 at Virgin Media Park, getting some…
2 hours ago
Debutant McGillivray Among The Scorers As Ireland Win First Warm-Up Game

Ireland scored five tries and overcame a 14 point deficit to kick off their RWC warm up campaign with an…
Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Brittany Hogan celebrate Sadhbh McGrath’s try 2/8/2025
10 hours ago
Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland

Just over a week before the Rugby World Cup squad announcement, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) have some familiar…
22 hours ago
Ireland Complete Preparations With Captain’s Run In Cork

The Ireland Women's squad (sponsored by Aon) put the finishing touches to their preparations for their first Rugby World Cup…
Méabh Deely, Niamh O’Dowd, Enya Breen, Sam Monaghan and Béibhinn Parsons 1/8/2025
#greenwave 24 hours ago
‘Ivana And Ailish Have Got Some Impact In Them’ – Bemand

It is a sign of how highly rated Ivana Kiripati and Ailish Quinn are that they have both made the…
