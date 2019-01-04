Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland
Ireland team to play Scotland
5 hours ago
Match Centre: Ireland v Scotland

All the match day action and stats in live in our Ireland v Scotland Match Centre as both sides kick…
5 hours ago
Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland

Just over a week before the Rugby World Cup squad announcement, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) have some familiar…
Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland
17 hours ago
Ireland Complete Preparations With Captain’s Run In Cork

The Ireland Women's squad (sponsored by Aon) put the finishing touches to their preparations for their first Rugby World Cup…
Méabh Deely, Niamh O’Dowd, Enya Breen, Sam Monaghan and Béibhinn Parsons 1/8/2025
#greenwave 19 hours ago
‘Ivana And Ailish Have Got Some Impact In Them’ – Bemand

It is a sign of how highly rated Ivana Kiripati and Ailish Quinn are that they have both made the…
‘Ivana And Ailish Have Got Some Impact In Them’ – Bemand
#greenwave 1 day ago
Ireland v Scotland – Where To Watch Around The World

Ireland kick off their 25/26 season on Saturday afternoon in Cork with the first of two warm up matches ahead…
Fiona Tuite wins a lineout 26/4/2025
