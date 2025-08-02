Debutant McGillivray Among The Scorers As Ireland Win First Warm-Up Game

Ireland scored five tries and overcame a 14 point deficit to kick off their RWC warm up campaign with an excellent win against Scotland.

Ireland trailed 0-14 heading in to the last ten minutes of the first half as Scotland started the brighter side but a power drive from Sadhbh McGrath got them on the scoresheet and just minutes later Meabh Deely touched down in the corner. Dannah O’Brien’s monster conversion left it 12-14 at half time.

New cap Nancy McGillivray scored Ireland’s third try to put the girls in green in front at 17-14 before Scotland hit back. Niamh O’Dowd drove over for Ireland’s fourth try and a 22-21 lead before Deirbhile Nic a Bháird sealed the win with the fifth to leave it 27-21.

Ivana Kiripati and Ailish Quinn made their first appearances in green while Grace Moore picked up the irishrugby+ Player of the Match award.

Ireland head to Belfast next weekend to face Canada – tickets are available here.