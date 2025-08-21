Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Japan
Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Japan
56 mins ago
Preview

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Japan

The punishing pre-season training blocks, and warm-up fixtures, are out of the way - the serious business starts now. Ireland…
#greenwave 11 hours ago
News

Opta Facts: Women’s Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Japan

Ireland meet Japan for the first time since the 2022 tour as Scott Bemand's side, led by co-captains Sam Monaghan…
Opta Facts: Women's Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Japan
2 days ago
Watch

McMahon And Bemand Ready For Rugby World Cup Kick Off

Scott Bemand and Edel McMahon, who makes a welcome return to the green jersey, spoke to the media today as…
Edel McMahon 22/8/2025
21st Aug 2025
Watch

‘Japan Are A very Good Side – We Need To Be Switched On’ – Fowley

Connacht and Ireland fly-half Nicole Fowley looks ahead to Ireland's opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup against Japan…
Nicole Fowley 20/8/2025
21st Aug 2025
Watch

‘It Feels Real Now We Are Here’ – Stacey Flood

The pre-season is done, the squad send off built the excitement but Ireland star Stacey Flood says the squad are…
Stacey Flood 20/8/2025
