‘We Really Feel The Support’ – Tuite

It was a day of firsts for Fiona Tuite at Franklin’s Gardens where she combined her Rugby World Cup debut with her first start for Ireland at blindside flanker, and topped it all off with her first international try.

Tuite was rewarded for her support line when collecting Eve Higgins’ offload to score in the 37th minute against Japan, one of the attacking highlights of Ireland’s 42-14 bonus point win over Japan.

The Dubliner started in the second row or was a replacement lock throughout this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, but her ability to play in the back row was utilised yesterday by head coach Scott Bemand, with fit-again co-captain Sam Monaghan now back in the engine room.

Tuite’s beaming smile said it all after she had opened her scoring account, and Ireland managed to hit Japan for six in the end as her fellow World Cup debutants Amee-Leigh Costigan, Neve Jones, Béibhinn Parsons, Higgins, and Enya Breen also touched down.

“Really, really proud moment to get that try,” she reflected. “Eve set me up nicely for it, she did really well. Genuinely an incredible experience. I never thought I’d be here, dreamt of always being here but never thought I would be.

“I was so nervous this morning. Genuinely, I sat at a table by myself eating lunch, well breakfast with such an early kick-off. First breakfast was half six and then we had another meal then after that.

“Got here, saw the Irish crowd. Warm-up went so well, then yeah, it was such an incredible experience. I just smiled and said, ‘You know what? Take it all in. What’s the point in being nervous? Take it in and enjoy it’.

“Once we got that first score and we started quick, which is what we wanted to do, we were really happy with that then and we got going from there.”

Ireland had the answers when Japan fought back from 14-0 down, and then again early in the second half when they closed the gap to 28-14. The Sakura Fifteen threatened a third try before the excellent Higgins swooped for a momentum-swinging intercept effort.

As a former shot putter, and a winger during the initial part of her rugby career, Tuite has an athleticism and explosive power well suited to Ireland’s forward play. With a strong skillset, she has also become a key cog in the lineout.

The Old Belvedere and Ulster ace played the full 80 minutes of the Pool C clash and finished with nine lineout takes, the same number as Monaghan and Ruth Campbell combined. Blotting the team’s copybook were two crooked throws, and two other lost lineouts.

“Delighted to get the start at six today. We always talk about a back five rather than a front five and a back three (in the pack). So a little bit of change there.

“Our four-man (lineout) didn’t go exactly to plan as we wanted today, but we fixed, went back to our basics and we were pretty happy then from there.

“But we’ll have a look at it during the week. You know, new combinations and stuff like that. We’ll have a look and see, and just make sure it’s fixed for next week.”

The official match statistics showed that Tuite made 68 metres from nine carries, the most of any Irish forward, and put in eight tackles. The maul try scored by Jones was another plus for their collective grunt work up front.

Those two early scores to leave the Asian champions 14 points behind were a real statement of intent. Bemand’s side quickly got the crowd involved and inspired by their actions. The good thing is they will get to do it all again at the Northampton venue next Sunday when they play Spain.

There was no gentle lapping from the Green Wave, this was quite the early swell as Ireland made up for lost time on the World Cup stage. Tuite was delighted to have such strong support behind the team, from family members and friends to similarly passionate fans who had made the trip.

“It’s so important for me, but my family as well, and incredible to have them all here. To be honest, everything I do is for them,” explained the 28-year-old forward.

“It’s genuinely class, there were so many Irish supporters here. ‘Ireland’s Call’ was literaly bellowing through the stadium.

“We were saying it’s not quite a home World Cup, but it’s not far off. It’s amazing that people can hop over and back for each game. We genuinely really appreciate it.

“I’ve said it all along, it’s so impressive to see people who aren’t connected to the team now coming to support us. It was pretty full for our game, and that’s incredible.

“We really feel the support, and hopefully that puts smiles on faces today and we can build on it into next week as well.”

The Ireland players were also in fine voice afterwards in the dressing room, as they could be heard belting out ‘Killeagh’ by Limerick-based indie folk band Kingfishr.

Such has been the popularity of the song – an ode to the Kingfishr bassist’s old hurling team – this summer, both in the charts and on TikTok in particular, it has manoeuvred its way into becoming part of the group’s current matchday experience.

As with any rugby squad, there are eclectic musical tastes in the Irish camp, but Kingfishr have risen to the top for a post-match singsong, with youngsters Campbell and Sadhbh McGrath also picking them recently as part of their dream festival line-ups.

“Do you know what, I think it’s slowly become our anthem. We had ‘Dreams’ by the Cranberries before, and now ‘Killeagh’ is slowly becoming our anthem this time,” confirmed Tuite.

“We’re a team that definitely loves singing so you know, whatever’s put on, Brittany (Hogan) and Amee-Leigh, whatever they put on, we’re just happy to sing along and give it a good belt.

“What else do we like to sing? ‘Shipping Up to Boston’ is a classic before we come out onto the pitch. Brittany always has that going before we walk out. That’s a bit of a tradition.”