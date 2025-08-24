Highlights: Six-Try Ireland Off To A Flyer At Franklin’s Gardens

Ireland had six different try scorers as they launched their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a convincing 42-14 win over Japan at a sunny Franklin’s Gardens.

Amee-Leigh Costigan, Neve Jones, Béibhinn Parsons, and Fiona Tuite all touched down during the first half, and further scores from Eve Higgins and Enya Breen, with Dannah O’Brien landing all of her conversions, wrapped up a satisfying day’s work.

Speaking in the aftermath, head coach Scott Bemand said: “Today we knew it was going to be a tricky challenge. Japan are a very good team, disciplined, don’t give up, and we got what we wanted out of it.

“I was delighted that we went after our fast start, got the two tries on the board early and with a little bit of variety as well, which is going to be increasingly important as we go through the competition. You’ve got to find a way.

“So, delighted that we’ve got the five competition points on the board and now on to Spain. It’s been brilliant to bring Aoife (Wafer) in and say we’re 32. She came in yesterday, so we’ve got our full squad and we’ve got our competition up and running.”

Ireland sit level on five points with New Zealand at the top of Pool C, following the defending champions’ 54-8 victory over Spain. The girls in green will stay in Northampton to face the Spanish side next Sunday (kick-off 12pm – tickets are available to buy here).