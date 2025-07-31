Ireland Team Named For Clash With Scotland

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his matchday squad for Ireland’s first Rugby World Cup warm up game against Scotland in Virgin Media Park on Saturday August 2nd at 2pm.

Tickets for Ireland’s games against Scotland and Canada are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here.

Sam Monaghan returns to captain the side after a lengthy lay off following an ACL injury sustained in the PWR final in June 2024.

Bemand has handed debuts to Ivana Kiripati in the back row, Nancy McGillivray in the centre, with Ailish Quinn primed to make her debut from the bench.

In the pack, Siobhán McCarthy, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Sadhbh McGrath are in the front row. Eimear Corri-Fallon, also returning after nearly 12 months out, joins Monaghan in the engine room and Grace Moore, Kiripati and Brittany Hogan make up the back row.

In the backs Molly Scuffil-McCabe starts at scrum half with Dannah O’Brien at out half. Eve Higgins partners McGillivray in the centre with Amee Leigh Costigan and the returning Béibhinn Parsons on the wings.

Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Linda Djougang, Fiona Tuite, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and Ailish Quinn are the forwards available to Bemand and his Coaching Team on a strong bench, with backs Emily Lane and Enya Breen completing Ireland’s 23.

Speaking about the team selection, Bemand says:

“This is the first real opportunity for players to put their hands up for World Cup selection, and that’s brought great intensity to our work in camp. We’ve seen real growth in this group since we assembled at the start of June, and now it’s about transferring that onto the pitch. There’s a lot of competition for places, which is exactly what we want heading into a major tournament. Scotland are a quality side, and our recent encounters have all been tight, physical battles — that’s the kind of test we need as we build towards the Rugby World Cup.”

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Scotland, Saturday, August 2, Virgin Media Park, 2pm)

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(13)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(26)

13. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs)*

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(26)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(18) Vice-Captain

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(24)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawatū RFC/Leinster)(21)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(8)

2. Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(43)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(14)

4. Eimear Corri-Fallon (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(21) Captain

6. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(20)

7. Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC/Connacht)*

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(32)

Replacements

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(35)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)

18. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(46)

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(15)

20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(11)

21. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)*

22. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(15)

23. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(29)

Join the Green Wave and support the Ireland team – sign up here today.

Where To Watch

We’d love to see you in Virgin Media Park on Saturday but if you can’t be there then you can watch the game here:

Republic of Ireland: IrishRugby+

NI & UK: BBC iPlayer

Rest of the World: RugbyPass TV